Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Newsfeed Now
Local News
Digital Originals
Good Day Dakota
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Thursday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds with colder daytime highs
Video
Meat processing plant coming to Mott
Video
KX Storm Team Wednesday Evening Forecast
Video
Custodians: Working to keep schools free of COVID-19 every day, one classroom at a time
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
WDA Volleyball: Century has stayed undefeated with leadership from seniors through COVID season
Video
Top Stories
Football: St. Mary’s prepare for the final leg of their toughest stretch of the schedule
Video
HS Volleyball: TGU looking to make a run at regionals
Video
Volleyball: Trinity and Beulah face-off, key Region Six games in action
Video
WDA Volleyball: Century stays perfect against Mandan, Bismarck sweeps Williston
Video
Studio 701
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Brewday
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Real Estate with Jeff
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Check it out
Coping With Copid: Sponsored by NDPHP
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by ProClean Carpet Care
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Join the Club
Let’s Talk
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Top Stories
Craft Donation Drive
Video
Smile of the Day 9-30
Video
Kids and Social Media
Video
Fall fashion with Boutique 23
Video
Features
Tips and Tricks
Daily Pledge
National Day Calendar
Road to Recovery
Hidden History
KX Sport Show
Contests
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Oct 1, 2020 / 08:23 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 1, 2020 / 08:23 AM CDT
Latest Stories
Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1
Video
Thursday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds with colder daytime highs
Video
Life skills program launches in Bismarck for Native American youth
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Hair Day
Video
With more new cases, Souris Valley Care Center in Velva works to mitigate COVID spread
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1
Video
Thursday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and colder highs
Video
Native Youth Life Skills
Video
Century Volleyball
Video
St. Mary's Saints Football
Video
TGU Volleyball
Video
Souris Valley Care Center COVID Cases
Video
Mott Meatplant
Video
Close contacts
Video
Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Suffragette Headstone
Video
Scandinavian Visitors
Video
No Høstfest
Video
Debate Reaction
Video
Local Reaction
Video
School Cleaning
Video
Tags Returned
Video
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30
Video
Get ready for a very blustery day
Video
YHF
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
Meat processing plant coming to Mott
Video
Deadline nears: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Remembering Darren Wallace: A story of loss and perseverance
Video
NDDoH: Only close contacts who are notified need to quarantine
Video
Landfill on fire northwest of Bismarck
Video
8 deaths, 447 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,662
Fact check: A look at claims from Trump and Biden’s first debate
Video
Don't Miss
2020 Y’s Men’s Rodeo
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
More Don't Miss