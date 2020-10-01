Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/1

Although remaining breezy, winds will diminish overnight and through tomorrow as high pressure builds in at the surface. It will be a cool day tomorrow with highs for most in the 50s, although a few spots across our northeast may see readings only creep up into the 40s. An area of low pressure will arrive Friday and winds will turn out of the south in response. Temperatures will warm up slightly, but an increase in cloud cover will limit the overall warming potential for many. Cool northerly winds will return for the weekend, keeping highs in the 50s with some sunshine for Saturday. Afterward, temperatures will warm, with a dry pattern ensuing. Daytime highs will warm into the 70s for the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder