Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

Snow will increase from the west and south overnight, with heavy snow at times possible across our south-central and southeast counties. Snow will continue through much of the day tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens and 20s overnight, with daytime highs tomorrow only back into the 20s and low 30s. Snow accumulations will be highest in an area roughly covering Sioux, Emmons, Logan, and McIntosh counties, and it is here where we find a Winter Storm Warning. Snow will wind down by early Friday morning as colder air wraps in behind the departing system. Daytime highs will only reach the 20s for most as we end the week, with overnight lows falling into the single digits. Another system, with another shot of reinforcing cold air, will arrive Saturday into Sunday morning. Details still needed to be ironed out, but the best chance for any additional accumulations with this system will be across our southern counties.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder