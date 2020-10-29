Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/29

Tonight’s lows will drop into the 20s for most, and daytime highs tomorrow warm into the 30s and 40s, with the warmer temperatures out west as an area of low pressure and warm front move in. There will be a chance for rain, snow, and perhaps sleet and freezing rain through the day tomorrow as the system advances. The best chances for precipitation will be across our northern counties. The best chances for accumulating snow, up to an inch or two, will be across the Turtle Mountains. Friday will be slightly warmer, with some locations warming into the 50s before a sharp cold front pushes through on Halloween. Although at this point it appears that the frontal passage will be dry, strong winds will develop, making for a windy end to the month. As we end the weekend and enter next week, another rise in temperatures is looking likely. Along with plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures to warm into the 50s and 60s!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder