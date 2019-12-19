Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/19

It’ll be a quiet night tonight with possible fog forming early tomorrow morning. An advancing cold front will bring some cloud cover and cooler temperatures tomorrow. Highs will range from the teens to low 30s from the northeast to southwest respectively. By the end of the week, another warm front will lift northward across our area and into Canada. This will put us in an area of mild temperatures for mid-December, with high temperatures reaching 15 degrees above average and some sunshine. Mild weather will persist through the weekend, but colder temperatures and increased chances for snow look to arrive by the Christmas timeframe.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder