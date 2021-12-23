Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Today: Increasing high clouds with above normal daytime highs in the 30s with even 40s in the SW. Light wind from the south around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: A slight chance for a wintry mix with a warm front. Overnight lows will be achieved early and mainly in the teens and 20s. SE winds 10-20 MPH.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the teens, 20s, and 30s. We’ll achieve our daytime highs early in the day as a potent cold front will drop out afternoon temps to the teens.

Christmas Day: Light snow could bring around a trace to an inch. Very cold daytime highs in the single digits and teens.

