Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/24

Winds will continue to weaken overnight, but very cold air will remain in place, particularly over our eastern counties. It is here where a Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect until later tomorrow morning. An east to west temperatures gradient will set up tomorrow, with daytime highs in our east only climbing into the teens, while further west we’ll see temperatures into the 40s! Christmas Day itself will feature mild temperatures, plenty of sunshine, and westerly winds. The pattern will become cooler with additional chances for light snow accumulations and we head into Saturday night and Sunday. Next week looks to remain mostly dry with seasonable December temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder