Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/12

A cold front passing through overnight will bring a chance for rain and snow showers into tomorrow morning, some of which may be heavy for a brief time. Expect highs in the 30s for most tomorrow with a strong northwesterly wind developing, but mostly dry conditions. Friday will be a more tranquil day with sunshine with slightly cooler temperatures. A storm system arriving from the west will increase snow chances across our western counties by late Friday. By the weekend, there is a good chance for accumulating snow to be falling across these same areas, with a somewhat more marginal threat across central North Dakota. Chances for snow continue into Sunday, with the best chances for higher accumulations shifting to the north. At this time it appears the best chance for significant accumulations will be across eastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota, with lesser amounts further southeast. Confidence is still low however, and there is still the possibility of fluctuations in the forecast. Precipitation will wind down by early next week, with temperatures rising slightly to near-average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder