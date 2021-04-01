Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

After a cold night tonight with clearing skies, lighter winds, and temperatures dropping into the single digits and low teens, tomorrow will be a transition day. Temperatures will warm back to seasonal averages with abundant sunshine by the afternoon. As an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds overhead, temperatures will warm quickly through the rest of the week. Thursday’s daytime highs will likely be 10 to 15 degrees above average, but even warmer weather is expected Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures in the 70s are a strong possibility, with a few locales reaching the 80s not out of the question! The next chances for precipitation won’t arrive until the end of the weekend at the earliest.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder