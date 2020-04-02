Amber’s Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Precipitation will wind down for a few hours this evening as colder air continues to move in from the northwest. Another system will arrive from our southwest after midnight however. Snow will begin to accumulate across our south central counties after midnight and continue through much of the morning tomorrow. Winds will also remain quite strong out of the northwest across the entire state, and lead to blowing snow, reduced visibilities, and treacherous travel, particularly across southeast portions of our viewing area where the highest accumulations are expected. Highs tomorrow will only reach the teens and 20s with extended cloud cover. Conditions will quiet on Friday as high pressure builds in, allowing sunshine to return and temperatures to warm slightly. Temperatures will continue to warm through the weekend and into next week, with periodic chances for additional rain and snow.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder