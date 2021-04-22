Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/22

Snow showers will wind down tonight with clearing skies as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will tumble down into the teens and low 20s by early tomorrow morning. We’ll be welcomed with sunshine tomorrow and temperatures warming into the 50s as winds begin to shift out of the west. Winds shifting out of the south and abundant sunshine will continue to warm temperatures and many neighborhoods will see daytime highs in the 60s. A sharp cold front looks to arrive by late in the day Thursday, pushing our temperatures well back below average and giving us another chance for light rain and snow through Friday. The weather pattern next weekend and into early next week will consist of a slight warm-up and continued chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder