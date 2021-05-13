Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
ND Law Enforcement to hold annual parade to honor fallen officers on May 13
Video
Top Stories
Lewis and Clark Riverboat back for voyage on the Missouri River
Video
Burgum opens 2nd day of Williston Basin Petroleum Conference with reflection on North Dakota oil industry
Video
Bismarck teen with diabetes looking for help to bring his service dog home
Video
Missouri Slope Labor Council to hold free food giveaway in Minot
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Track & Field: Madison Lauf one of the Lakers that can be a contender at state
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Bismarck poised to surprise when it comes to the postseason
Video
Soccer: Bismarck hoping to cement themselves in a top three spot as the regular season nears the end
Video
Soccer: Minot gearing up towards the postseason with a WDA championship spot clinched
Video
Soccer: Minot clinches a spot at the state tournament, Mandan defeats Century, Legacy tops St. Mary’s
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
May 13, 2021 / 06:53 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 13, 2021 / 06:53 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bank of ND 529 Day
Gallery
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Bismarck teen with diabetes looking for help to bring his service dog home
Video
Local restaurants struggling to find workers
Video
Lewis and Clark Riverboat back for voyage on the Missouri River
Video
KX News Live Stream
KX Cam – Minot
Burgum: ND a ‘geological jackpot’ for carbon storage
Life Hacks: Getting better sleep
Video
Latest Stories
Bismarck’s International Powwow is back for 2021
Video
ND Law Enforcement to hold annual parade to honor fallen officers on May 13
Video
Lewis and Clark Riverboat back for voyage on the Missouri River
Video
Burgum opens 2nd day of Williston Basin Petroleum Conference with reflection on North Dakota oil industry
Video
Bismarck teen with diabetes looking for help to bring his service dog home
Video
More Local News