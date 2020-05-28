Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/28

Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 40s and low 50s overnight, with a slight breeze as a weak cold front moves through. By tomorrow the front will be draped across southern North Dakota, and it is here that we could see a few isolated showers develop. Otherwise, expect sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s for Wednesday. High pressure will build in for the latter half of the week. Expect breezy conditions Thursday as it does so, but less so into Friday and the beginning of the weekend. Daytime highs will stay close to seasonal averages through the weekend. By early next week, confidence is increasing in an upper-level ridge building in, increasing temperatures considerably.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder