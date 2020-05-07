Amber’s Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/7

Clouds will increase from the west overnight as an area of low-pressure forms in Montana. A few rain showers will be possible across our far southwest after midnight, with rain possible around the Dickinson area by dawn. Rain chances tomorrow will generally be confined to southwest parts of the state, with areas further north staying dry. Winds will begin to come out of the east and then north in response to the area of low-pressure, keeping daytime highs below their seasonal averages. Temperatures will warm slightly for Friday, but another system, this time from the northwest, will enter the picture late in the day. Rain will arrive in northwest North Dakota by the evening, with rain overspreading much of the viewing area through Saturday morning. Enough cold air will be in place that some of the precipitation will fall as snow, most likely from north of Minot through our northeastern counties. A few inches accumulation will be possible in these areas. The latter half of the weekend will feature dryer weather, but will remain on the cooler side, with daytime highs some 15 degrees below average! Temperatures modify slightly by the beginning of next week, with another system possibly arriving Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder