Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/4

Thunderstorms will depart and winds will weaken tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s as dryer air advects in behind a front. More showers and thunderstorms may develop across our southern counties through tomorrow, with another chance for severe weather. High temperatures will reach the 70s for most. Friday will feature another day of highs in the 70s with sunshine and tranquil weather, but we continue to monitor more active weather this weekend. A potent upper-level system will arrive from the southwest by late Friday. At the surface, humidity will increase as southerly winds draw up moisture. With a combination of energy in the atmosphere and increasing instability, severe weather will be possible both Saturday and Sunday. Although confidence is not high enough to nail down specifics at this point, the highest threats of severe weather appear to be across our western counties Saturday and eastern ones Sunday, generally speaking. Sunday will feature very warm temperatures, but we’ll see a cooling trend through next week with more seasonal temperatures and continued chances for precipitation.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder