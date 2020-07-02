Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/2

Storms this evening will end quickly later tonight as the sun sets, and we’ll be left with a mostly clear night with lows in the 50s and low 60s. A weak cold front will push through our area tomorrow. Behind the front, highs will reach the 80s with easterly winds. Meanwhile, out ahead of the front strong southerly winds will develop, increasing heat and humidity. Thunderstorms will likely form along the front by the afternoon, and some of these will have the potential to reach severe levels. Chances for thunderstorms will return Friday and through the weekend, with daytime highs at or above average as a warm and active pattern continues into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder