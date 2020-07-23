Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/23

Winds will continue out of the southeast through tonight and into tomorrow, with daytime highs into the 90s for your Thursday. An upper-level system and associated low pressure at the surface will help to initiate storms by late afternoon, after possible early morning storms across central parts of the state. Strong to severe storms will be possible with the hot and humid airmass in place, particularly across western North Dakota. While it remains quite hot Friday, chances for thunderstorms will shift to our far southeast. Another chance for widespread thunderstorms arrives Saturday, and here again, some could reach severe levels with heat and humidity in place. Our pattern will quiet down to end the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with temperatures closer to seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder