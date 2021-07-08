Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/8

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Secretary of State Al Jaeger to retire in 2022
Top Stories
Shade Tree Players celebrate 50th season
Video
‘What a life-changer’: Habitat for Humanity builds wheelchair ramp for Minot man free of charge
Video
Malfunctioning elevator causing concerns at Rugby hospital
Video
ND Country Fest returns this weekend
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: Minot Vistas host Bismarck Governors for a doubleheader
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Garrison working on situational hitting to help get them back to state
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Mandan A’s stay hot against the Caps, Reps and Vols split, Senators and Walleye battle it out in Bismarck
Video
Bismarck man wins $20,000 at Larks Game
Baseball: A’s grab the road sweep over Metros, Representatives top Walleye, Senators sweep the Scarlets
Video
Golf: Beulah’s Champ Hettich taking advantage of summer golf
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/8
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jul 8, 2021 / 05:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 8, 2021 / 05:30 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Bismarck man wins $20,000 at Larks Game
Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/8
Video
Petition led by Ward County woman backs ban on ‘illegal immigrants, aliens, refugees’
ND Country Fest returns this weekend
Video
Baseball: Mandan A’s stay hot against the Caps, Reps and Vols split, Senators and Walleye battle it out in Bismarck
Video
Baseball: Minot Vistas host Bismarck Governors for a doubleheader
Video
Latest Stories
Shade Tree Players celebrate 50th season
Video
‘What a life-changer’: Habitat for Humanity builds wheelchair ramp for Minot man free of charge
Video
Malfunctioning elevator causing concerns at Rugby hospital
Video
ND Country Fest returns this weekend
Video
Nearly 70 fires reported in the last week across ND, burning more than 3,200 acres
Video
More Local News