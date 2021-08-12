Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/12

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Special Agent Alex Droske testifies about shoes found in Isaak home, suspect vehicle
Video
Top Stories
North Dakota tribal community holds memorial walk for Indigenous children found buried in Canada
DOCR helps out at Bismarck zoo for United Way Day of Caring
KX Conversation: Andrea Travnicek discusses her new appointment as director of Dept. of Water Resources
Video
Taste the Tradition: Ohm’s Café in Mandan — a place for everyone
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: Sabre Dogs players and coaches share excitement ahead of Championship Series
Video
Top Stories
Football: Century plays with a physical mindset on every play
Video
Top Stories
Hockey: Britta Curl prepares for her Team USA debut
Video
Baseball: Sabre Dogs head to Expedition League Championship Series for first time in franchise history
Video
Soccer: Minot High will lean on leadership from seniors this season
Video
Football: Mandan looking for competitive practices early on
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/12
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Aug 12, 2021 / 05:31 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 12, 2021 / 05:31 AM CDT
Latest Top Stories
New position in Chamber of Commerce expected to fill workforce shortage
Video
Special Agent Alex Droske testifies about shoes found in Isaak home, suspect vehicle
Video
North Dakota tribal community holds memorial walk for Indigenous children found buried in Canada
DOCR helps out at Bismarck zoo for United Way Day of Caring
KX Conversation: Andrea Travnicek discusses her new appointment as director of Dept. of Water Resources
Video
Taste the Tradition: Ohm’s Café in Mandan — a place for everyone
Video
More Top Stories
Inside KXNET.COM
Get the Latest on the Chad Isaak Trial
Japan 2020
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
National Day Calendar
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Special Agent Alex Droske testifies about shoes found in Isaak home, suspect vehicle
Video
Chad Isaak trial: The latest
VIDEO: Chad Isaak trial day 6 of testimony focuses on surveillance of suspect day of murders
Video
Chad Isaak trial: August 9, 2021