Amber’s Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/30

A shipwreck that has been in the Missouri River but hasn't been seen for over a decade, has recently become visible.

The Abner O'Neal was built in 1884 and named after a well-known captain. The boat frequently transferred wheat between Washburn and Bismarck and Mandan. In late 1891, the steamboat became stuck in ice with cargo and remained stuck through the winter months, but was hauled out and back running.