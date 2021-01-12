Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/12

Temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s tonight with some areas of fog development by tomorrow morning. More sunshine and warmer temperatures will enter the picture tomorrow afternoon, as some locales will reach the 40s. Temperatures will warm even further as we head through next week, with increasing winds and generally mostly sunny skies. Wednesday appears to the warmest day, with plenty of areas seeing temperatures into the 50s! It’s not out of the question that record high temperatures could be broken that day. Slightly cooler temperatures and a few minimal chances for precipitation will round out the rest of the upcoming work week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder