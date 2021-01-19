Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/19

Temperatures tonight will drop into the teens and 20s with increasing clouds and breezy conditions at times. Daytime highs will be mostly in the 30s tomorrow, although a few locales in our southwest may reach the low 40s. An area of low pressure will arrive late tomorrow afternoon, increasing snow chances across the state from west to east through tomorrow night. Scattered snow showers are expected through at least Monday morning, with several inches of accumulation possible across our western counties, and possibly an inch towards central North Dakota. Temperatures will be pushed back slightly Monday with extensive cloud cover, before rebounding once more into midweek. In fact, numerous locations may see temperatures rise well into the 40s by Wednesday afternoon! Cooler temperatures and limited chances for precipitation are then expected through the rest of the upcoming work week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder