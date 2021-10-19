Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/19

Near Buxton, N.D. (KX News) — A University of North Dakota student was killed Monday night, after crashing the plane he was piloting.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:30 p.m., in a field near 11th Street Northeast and 165th Avenue Northeast, southeast of Buxton. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is now being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the FAA, with the assistance of the Traill County Sheriff's Office. The name of the pilot will be released once his family has been notified.

KX News will continue to follow this story and provide any updates on air and online as they become available.