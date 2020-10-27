Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/27

One more cold night awaits tonight, but a considerable warm-up begins by tomorrow. Look for overnight lows mostly in the teens, with a breezy southwest wind developing tomorrow in response to a fast-moving Clipper system. This system will bring a slight chance for rain and snow across our northeast counties, but otherwise, look for a dry day with temperatures climbing well back into the 40s. Daytime highs will climb into the 40s through the rest of the week for most with sunshine at times. The pattern may become warmer by the weekend, with sunshine and daytimes highs in the 50s not out of the question!

-Meteorologist Dave Holder