Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/23

Temperatures will be warming up through the night behind a lifting warm front. Highs tomorrow will be well above average, from the mid-30s to low 50s in the northeast to southwest respectively! In addition, expect quite a bit of sunshine, with continued mild temperatures and sun into Sunday. A cold front will move in from the north late Sunday, pushing our temperatures back down closer to seasonal averages as we begin next week. Highs will hover close to average next week, although we’ll remain dry until at least Christmas Day when chances for light snow increase slightly.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder