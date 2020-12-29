Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/29

Light snow will continue to move across overnight with the best chance for anything over an inch accumulation across our northeast counties. A colder day is on tap tomorrow as northerly winds develop behind the system as it departs to the east. Daytime highs will remain close to late-December averages tomorrow and into Monday as high pressure settles overhead. A strong Colorado Low storm system will develop by Tuesday. While the strongest impacts will be seen to our south, it’s not out of the question that some of the viewing area will pick up accumulating snow. The better chances for significant accumulations will be across our southeast counties. A few snow showers may linger Wednesday before seasonally cool and dry weather returns to begin the new year.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder