Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/23

Clouds will increase tonight as upper-level energy and a developing storm system arrive from the west. Precipitation chances will ramp up into the early morning hours, with snow falling to the north and perhaps a wintry mix across our southern viewing area. As the system tracks across the state tomorrow, moderate snow may form along the northern side of its track, roughly along US2. Here, we could find accumulations of 3-5″, and as such a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. Further south, accumulations will be minimal and snow will mix in with rain at times. It will remain breezy, particularly across our southwest. Expect daytime high temperatures to reach the low 30s north and well into the 40s nearer the South Dakota border. Wednesday will feature cooler temperatures, although remaining above-average. There will be a chance for a few post-frontal rain and snow showers. Thursday will mark a return to warm temperatures, windy conditions, and sunshine before a cold front brings back winter-like weather to end the week and heading into the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder