Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/3

Rain and snow showers will clear out tonight with a dry start to tomorrow. That will change later in the day as a quick-moving system zips southeast through the state. For our southwestern counties, winds will become quite strong, and here a Wind Advisory has been issued. An area of rain and snow will develop and push into central North Dakota by tomorrow afternoon. There may be a few isolated spots that pick up a quick inch of accumulating snow, but overall accumulations will be negligible. A warm front will lift into our area Wednesday, pushing temperatures up into the 50s for many, with additional chances for rain showers. This will be followed by a Pacific cold front late Wednesday, cooling our temperatures slightly to end the week, but still keeping us above average. Behind this front, we look to stay dry, with the next chance of any precipitation arriving late in the weekend. Additionally, data is suggesting that more winter-like air will arrive by early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder