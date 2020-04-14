Amber’s Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/14

Snow showers will end after sunset today with some clearing of skies across our area. In addition to winds lightening, temperatures will fall into the single digits for some. In fact, record lows for tomorrow may be challenged, especially if skies clear considerably. More sunshine will permeate the state tomorrow, and although temperatures will still remain well below average, it’ll be a warmer and less windy day than today. Temperatures continue to climb through the week with conditions turning a bit more breezy through the forecast period. By the weekend, daytime highs will be close to their mid-April norms. A weak cold front will increase precipitation chances slightly Saturday, but otherwise, a dry pattern is expected. With the exception of perhaps slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday behind the front, temperatures will be consistently warming into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder