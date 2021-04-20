Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Barriers to Justice
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
COVID-19
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get Today’s Top Stories
Top Stories
New Texas COVID-19 variant resistant to antibodies, researchers say
Two medical school students support ND folks in need of personal hygiene products
Video
Both hunter & landowner groups support bill to post private property electronically
Video
Inside North Dakota Politics: Transgender Bill, Masks, and Interviews w/ ND Rep. Robin Weisz & Dave Thompson
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Current Wind Chills
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
NFL Draft
National Sports
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Softball: Central McLean tops Wilton-Wing
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Dickinson’s Logan Bentz a strong point behind the plate
Video
College Hockey: UMary one win away from their first national championship
Video
After the Whistle: The Burke Sisters are taking over the spring sports season in Minot
Video
After the Whistle: Minot State Hockey’s Sami-Jo Henry
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Features
Salute to Seniors
Remarkable Women
KX Sport Show
National Day Calendar
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
Someone You Should Know
Contests and Promotions
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Subscribe to our Email Newsletters
Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
CBS News Live Feed
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/20
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Apr 20, 2021 / 08:22 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 20, 2021 / 08:22 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
Remarkable Women of 2021
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
New Texas COVID-19 variant resistant to antibodies, researchers say
State seeks to intervene in Dakota Access pipeline lawsuit
Weather
Minot Police arrest man on outstanding warrant, find drugs
Nature’s Nook Toys Encourages Families to Unplug and Play
Video
Don’t click the link: USPS scam texts draw attention to ‘smishing’
There are 12 states with active volcanoes. Here’s the list.
Latest Stories
Burgum signs bill modifying North Dakota’s ‘castle law’
State seeks to intervene in Dakota Access pipeline lawsuit
BisMan Writers Guild giving local writers opportunities, to soon publish anthology
Video
Minot City Council votes to implement new flag policy: No ceremonial flags will be flown in the future
Video
Wayfinding signs coming to Minot in 2022
Video
More Local News