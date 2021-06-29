Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/29

Wildfires burned tens of thousands of acres across western North Dakota this past spring, with some still burning.

"We are still seeing some of the coal fires that were started by those fires in the park, and we're still managing those fires, they burn for a really long time. We have one in the South Unit that is actually fenced off, and we are actively managing-- we are seeing active fire in that area," said Wendy Ross, TRNP superintendent.