Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/6

The North Dakota Heritage Museum is showcasing a new exhibit by an award-winning Fargo-based artist who utilizes local clays to create his work.

Brad Bachmeir focuses his art on the history and the ecology of national parks throughout the southwest.The name of the exhibit is Ancient Earth Ceramic Endeavors.Bachmeir uses local clay to remake pottery used by Native Americans centuries ago.His goal is to start a conservation about the land around us and how it has shaped who we are today.