Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Temperatures are expected to be well above-average over the next few days as a warm and mostly dry pattern takes hold. Most will see overnight lows in the 60s by early tomorrow morning, with temperatures climbing well into the 90s for many tomorrow. The exception may be along our far northeastern counties, behind a weak front, where daytime highs will only climb into the 80s. This same front may initiate an isolated thunderstorm or 2 across our southeast, but otherwise, dry weather will persist into at least Wednesday, when again there will be a slight chance for rain. Highs will remain in the 90s through the rest of the week for much of the viewing area, with some cooler weather pushing in for the weekend.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder