Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/24

BISMARCK, ND - Local health officials and healthcare leaders in Burleigh and Morton Counties are joining together with the following plea: The COVID-19 pandemic is not over. We need the public’s help to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Over the past several days, positive cases have continued to increase in Burleigh and Morton counties while local hospitals have seen an increase in patients treated for COVID-19, including many who are young and otherwise healthy.