Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/1

Although winds will calm somewhat as night falls, expect breezy conditions at times overnight. It’ll be another cooler morning, with overnight lows falling well into the 40s for most. Temperatures tomorrow will warm slightly, but strong winds and low humidity will lead to dangerous fire weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon until 8 PM CDT across the western half of the state. Windy conditions will continue into Wednesday, with a much warmer day expected ahead of an advancing cold front. Rain chances will increase slightly as the front passes, and temperatures will drop considerably for Thursday as sunshine returns. Look for a warmup as the end the week and head into the weekend, but another strong cold front will drop temperatures again by Sunday, bringing a taste of autumn across our viewing area as we head into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder