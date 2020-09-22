Amber’s Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/22

It’ll be a quiet night ahead with temperatures falling into the upper 40s to low 50s and clear skies. Very warm temperatures will be the theme for tomorrow, with all locales expected to see readings in the 80s. A southerly breeze will develop ahead of an approaching cold front by later tomorrow evening. This front will move across the area overnight into Wednesday morning. At the same time, rain chances will increase across our northern counties. The best chance for rain will be early Wednesday morning, with a slight chance for further thunderstorm development into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s before rebounding back to above-average numbers to finish the week. Another chance for rain arrives Friday with more seasonal, autumn-like conditions returning this weekend.