Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/20

A warm front moving east across the state overnight means temperatures will be warming up through the night. Further warming tomorrow will bring daytime highs in the 30s and low 40s to our area. Additionally, a weak cold front will bring strong westerly winds that will last through much of the day. A secondary cold front arrives later tomorrow night, giving us a colder day Thursday. The coldest air will be found across our northeast, and there will be a chance for a few light snow showers through the day. Look for more sunshine, calmer winds, but seasonally cold temperatures to end the week. Temperatures will uptick slightly into the weekend with further snow chances Saturday. Look for dry weather for the end of the weekend and into early next week with data continuing to indicate much colder air by next Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder