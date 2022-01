The second half of the year is a stressful time for high school students approaching graduation. It's now time for them to make life changing decisions and that can be intimidating. Luckily applying to college isn't as hard as it use to be. Senior Class President of Legacy High School, Eli Fricke, said the process was pretty simple.

"I applied to UND for free and it was probably about a 5 to 10 minute process and was pretty easy to follow the steps the colleges offer," said Fricke.