Amber’s Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/8

Patchy fog and areas of light freezing rain could create tricky travel conditions overnight and into tomorrow morning. Clouds and fog will linger through much of the day tomorrow, as high temperatures will climb only a few degrees, mostly into the low to mid-30s. High pressure will begin to build in Saturday with some sunshine possible by later in the day. For the latter half of the weekend and into next week, expect very warm temperatures for what is climatologically the coldest time of the year. High temperatures will be into the 40s for some by Monday with temperatures climbing through the first half of the week. Precipitation chances will be minimal but will increase for the second half of next week with slightly cooler temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder