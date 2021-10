Driving by Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown Bismarck, people may have noticed something very different about the exterior. During the month of October, Bucks uses an eye-catching display to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness. This year they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bucks for Bras.

It all began when North Dakota bars became smoke free in 2012. Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse owner, Brad Erickson, wanted to honor his wife, Cammy, who beat breast cancer in the 90's, so they began to fundraise for the cause.