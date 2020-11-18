Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/18

Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s tonight with some upper-level cloudiness. Tomorrow will feature a little sunshine and temperatures that range in the 40s to the north and some lower 60s south. A cold front moving in on Thursday will knock down temperatures slightly, while slightly increasing chances for rain and snow, most likely across our northern counties. Further cold air arrives to end the week, knocking down daytime highs to more typical mid-November levels. A steady pattern of partly to mostly sunny skies, daytime highs in the upper 30s to 40s, and overnight lows in the upper teens to 20s looks to persist through the weekend and into next week with no significant precipitation in the near-term.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder