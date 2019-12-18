Live Now
WATCH NOW: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/18

One Minute Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-18"

Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Sunshine & Warmth"

Extra Patrol

Thumbnail for the video titled "Extra Patrol"

Boys HS Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball"

Carolyn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Carolyn"

Snow Removal Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Budget"

Ice Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Issues"

Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast wTom Schrader"

Impeachment Rally Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Impeachment Rally Minot"

Embroidery Caskets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Embroidery Caskets"

Optimist Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimist Club"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge