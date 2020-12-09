Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
KX Conversation
KX News Town Halls
State News
US & World News
Pandemic: Pass or Fail
COVID-19
Election Results
Inside North Dakota Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Politics
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Newsfeed Now
Video Game News
Get the KX News App
Top Stories
Wednesday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance
Video
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Dakota town
Develop Dickinson hosting an event to teach businesses how to make an impact using Google
Video
YHF: Building up your immune system could help fight against illnesses
Video
Weather
WATCH: KX News Live Stream
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Weather Blog
Weather Closings and Delays
KX Cams
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Viewer Submitted Photos
Get the Storm Team Weather App
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Frenzy
After The Whistle
National Sports
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Top Stories
Boy’s Basketball: Dickinson Trinity opening up its offense this season
Video
Top Stories
Girl’s Basketball: It’s defense-first for new head coach Shaun Henderson
Video
Boy’s Basketball: Treysen Eaglestaff credits his improvements to his coach
Video
HS Basketball: DLB Girls looking to win a region championship
Video
Boy’s Basketball: Surrey focused on defense under new coach
Video
Studio 701
Brewday
Business Spotlight
Check it out
Community
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Let’s Talk
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
Movie Minute
National Day Food Drink
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Trivia Treat
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Well Being: Sponsored by Corral Sales
Features
Remarkable Women 2021
Think Big…Shop Small
Home for the Holidays
Contests
National Day Calendar
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Someone You Should Know
Daily Pledge
Road to Recovery
KX Sport Show
Viewer Submitted Photos
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Local Jobs
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Weather Closings Login
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
KXMA/KXMB/KXMC/KXMD EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Free Mobile Apps
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KX News Town Halls
Dakota’s CW
CBS/CW/LAFF/Mystery TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Dec 9, 2020 / 08:21 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 9, 2020 / 08:21 AM CST
Latest Stories
Wednesday’s Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance
Video
ND Nonprofit gives gifts to kids of fallen North Dakota soldiers
Video
Angel wings mural honors Bismarck artist’s grandmother
Video
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Dakota town
Develop Dickinson hosting an event to teach businesses how to make an impact using Google
Video
More Local News
Recent Videos
Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9
Video
Wednesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance
Video
ND Giving Co
Video
NDC OCT 9
Video
Wing Mural
Video
Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball
Video
Mandan Girl's Basketball
Video
Bismarck Boy's Basketball
Video
Des Lacs-Burlington Girl's Basketball
Video
Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/8
Video
Badlands search and rescue gets donation
Video
Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/8
Video
Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8
Video
A possible record-breaking day for warmth
Video
Surrey boys basketball
Video
Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball
Video
Century Girl's Basketball
Video
Garrison Pantry
Video
WAA Minot
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
3.2 magnitude earthquake hits South Dakota town
NTSB final report: Pilot error led to in-flight breakup of AirMed plane in 2018
KX News Live Stream
Minot Public School sees a decline in students enrolled, possibly over $1M in lost funds
Angel wings mural honors Bismarck artist’s grandmother
Video
‘Christmas Star’ to light up December sky for first time in 800 years
Video
Weather
Don't Miss
2020-2021 Students in Transition Raffle Winners
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
Home for the Holidays
Gallery
Think Big…Shop Small
Gallery
2020 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
More Don't Miss