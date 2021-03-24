Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Winds are shifting out of the north in response to a strong storm system to our southeast, and temperatures overnight will be rather chilly, dropping into the teens and 20s. There will be a chance for rain and snow tonight, mostly across our southeastern counties. A few clouds may linger tomorrow morning, and although sunshine will be prevalent by tomorrow afternoon, daytime highs will drop into the 40s across central North Dakota and lower 50s further west. There will be another chance for precipitation Thursday as another area of low pressure and associated cold front moves in, mostly across the north. Temperatures will remain above-average into the weekend with continued chances for precipitation, although confidence is low in chances on any particular day. A more significant warm-up, increased winds, and sunshine is expected to finish off the weekend and into next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder