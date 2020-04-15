Amber’s Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/15

Look for some clearing skies tonight, with lows once again well below average. Temperatures will climb slightly through the next few days as conditions turn a bit more breezy. Friday will be the warmest day this week as our winds will have a more favorable direction for warming. By the weekend, daytime highs will be close to their mid-April norms. A weak cold front will increase precipitation chances slightly Saturday, but otherwise, a dry pattern is expected. With the exception of perhaps slightly cooler temperatures on Saturday behind the front, temperatures will be consistently warming into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder