Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Burgum joins 19 governors asking Biden administration to ‘take action’ at southern border
Gallery
Top Stories
McKenzie County Emergency Management holding active shooting preparedness courses
City of Antler working to turn town square into a museum
Video
Dakota West Arts Council unveils new murals, community collaborations coming to Bismarck
Video
KX Conversation: Job Service ND Director Bryan Klipfel discusses unemployment in the state
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
Local Scoreboard
After The Whistle
National Sports
Indy 500
Video Game News
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Soccer: Minot clinches a spot at the state tournament, Mandan defeats Century, Legacy tops St. Mary’s
Video
Top Stories
Track & Field: Beulah Sweeps at Mandan Meet
Video
Baseball: Legacy, Minot, Dickinson and Mandan sweep Tuesday’s competition
Video
Softball: Century hands Dickinson their first loss, Bismarck sweeps Jamestown, Minot tops Legacy
Video
Tennis: Mandan and Minot face off in a battle between the unbeaten
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Remarkable Women
Salute to Seniors
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations: Sponsored by Peak Automotive
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel: Sponsored by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center
Paws and Claws: Sponsored by For Belle’s Sake
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend: Sponsored by Capital Credit Union
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
May 12, 2021 / 06:06 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 12, 2021 / 06:06 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bank of ND 529 Day
Gallery
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Computers for a Cause
Gallery
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
Salute to Seniors
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
Victoria’s Secret to be spun off a year after sale collapsed
2 months later, an update on the Coal Creek Station sale
Video
Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12
Video
Principals named for new BPS elementary schools
Gallery
Road to Recovery: Members of Bismarck running group give back
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Odometer Day
Video
Latest Stories
McKenzie County Emergency Management holding active shooting preparedness courses
City of Antler working to turn town square into a museum
Video
Dakota West Arts Council unveils new murals, community collaborations coming to Bismarck
Video
North Dakota oil industry coming together for 3-day conference in Bismarck
Video
Bismarck State College lineworker graduates prepare for the workforce
Video
More Local News