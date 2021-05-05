Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

You often hear meteorologists refer to a temperature as above or below normal. But what is considered normal? That gets revised every 10 years...and May 5th is the first full day with the new revision.

Here's further explanation… this average high and low (graphic below) is derived from taking thirty years worth of data. This number is generated by taking 30 years worth of actual highs and lows and getting the average for a specific day. The average high for May 5th is 64 degrees. It puts into perspective the forecast high, which you can see is a little below normal.

Before yesterday, the data used to make the averages were taken from the 30-year span of 1981 to 2010… Now, we shift it to include a new decade. The 80s were dropped… so now we have the average high taken from data between 1991 to 2020. This is important because as our earth warms and cools in various locations, this takes into account how our averages are changing.