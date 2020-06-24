Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/24

Any showers and thunderstorms that develop this evening will diminish tonight with the loss of daytime heat and expect a dry but mild overnight with lows down into the 50s. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow, with daytime highs reaching well into the 80s for most, and a few 90-degree readings possible out west. A few showers and thunderstorms may develop across our northwest tomorrow afternoon, and these have a chance to roll into central parts of the state by late tomorrow night. Better chances for widespread precipitation arrive Thursday and an upper-level system approaches from the west. Although it’s not a guarantee that everyone will see rain, some thunderstorms that do form will have the potential to reach severe levels. A few showers may linger on Friday with a cooler day on tap, but temperatures will warm back up quickly for the weekend. As far as rain chances, the weekend appears to be dry, but chances for thunderstorms will increase as we enter next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder