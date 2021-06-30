Amber’s Wednesday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/30

Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
State News
KX Conversation
Crime Tracker
COVID-19
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Someone You Should Know
National Day Calendar
Politics
US & World News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Heritage Art Tunnel in final phase of project
Top Stories
KX Summer Road Trip: Mandan High School band prepares for Independence Day parade
Video
DSU Heritage Foundation announces plans for a new sports facility
Video
Bismarck FD responds to fire at Kirkwood Park Apartment complex
Video
AG warns of old scam resurfacing
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
KX Cams
Weather Almanac
Weather Whys
Viewer Submitted Photos
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Sports
Local Sports
Local College Sports
After The Whistle
National Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Baseball: Sabre Dogs back at home, doubleheaders across the state
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Legion returns to Kenmare after two decades
Video
Top Stories
Baseball: Velva 39ers sweep Cando Bearcats during doubleheader
Video
Williston Oilers head coach says offense not an issue, working on defense
Video
Golf: Gavin Argent and Lauryn Keller take home first at Riverwood
Video
After the Whistle: Chatting with the Champs featuring Minot Golf
Video
Community
KX Sport Show
Local Jobs
Contests and Promotions
Community Calendar
Viewer Submitted Photos
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Daily Pledge
KX Gives Back
Not In Our Town
Computers for a Cause
Studio 701
Brewday
Coffee Talk Sponsored by Mighty Missouri Coffee
Coping with COVID: Sponsored by North Dakota Professional Health Program
Critter Conversations
Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry’s Health Products
Home Improvement: Sponsored by Arrow Service Team
Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth’n Home
Meal & Prep: Sponsored by Bis-Man Coop
National Day Calendar Sponsored by Affinity First Federal Credit Union
Parent Panel
Paws and Claws
Real Estate with Jeff
Smile of the Day: Sponsored by Polished Dental
Stage 701
Studio Entertainment: Sponsored by Starion Bank
Ways to Save, Ways to Spend
Watch
KX News Live Stream
KX Cams
Latest Videos
KX Plus
KX News Town Halls
Inside North Dakota Politics
After The Whistle
CBS News Live Feed
TV Schedules
About Us
Contact Us
Our Team
Get Daily News and Weather Emails
Online Services
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Amber’s Wednesday Morning OneMinuteForecast 6/30
One Minute Forecast
by:
Amber Wheeler
Posted:
Jun 30, 2021 / 06:42 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 30, 2021 / 06:42 AM CDT
Inside KXNET.COM
Bismarck Bucks Ticket Giveaway
Bismarck Bucks Kid of the Game
Contests and Promotions
Gallery
WATCH: KX Cams
Gallery
National Day Calendar
Gallery
COVID-19 N.D. WATCH
Gallery
More Don't Miss
KX News Trending Stories
Someone You Should Know: The Mandan man behind so many reasons to celebrate, the National Day Calendar
Video
KX Summer Road Trip: Mandan High School band prepares for Independence Day parade
Video
‘Willy Wonka’ star Gene Wilder agreed to the movie on one condition — but producers had a backup plan
KX News Live Stream
Quitting smoking: Minot man’s success story
Video
Xcel Energy plans to build and operate a new gas plant in North Dakota
Starion Bank Shares Financial Tips for Newlyweds
Video
Latest Stories
Heritage Art Tunnel in final phase of project
KX Summer Road Trip: Mandan High School band prepares for Independence Day parade
Video
DSU Heritage Foundation announces plans for a new sports facility
Video
Bismarck FD responds to fire at Kirkwood Park Apartment complex
Video
AG warns of old scam resurfacing
More Local News