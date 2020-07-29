Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/29

High pressure at the surface will keep our weather pattern quiet over the next couple of days and nights. Daytime highs will reach the 80s for most tomorrow with abundant sunshine and light winds. Wednesday will feature much of the same, with the exception of our southwest, where a slight chance for rain will be possible. Temperatures will warm slightly through the middle of the week, with widespread readings in the 90s possible by Thursday. A cold front will arrive Friday, increasing rain chances and cooling temperatures for the weekend. The weekend itself looks to feature plenty of sunshine, breezy conditions, and daytime highs slightly below seasonal averages.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder