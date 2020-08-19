Amber’s Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may develop across central North Dakota overnight, with otherwise dry conditions and lows in the 60s. Another hot day is on the menu for tomorrow with daytime highs well into the 90s for most, and a few locations topping out over 100F. Another area of low-pressure building into the southwest may initiate a few more thunderstorms by tomorrow afternoon, with some possibility of storms becoming strong. Rain chances will persist into Friday, and temperatures will cool slightly, however still well above seasonal averages. Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, with the latter half of the weekend looking dry with just a few more clouds. Temperatures will remain quite hot, with highs into the lower 90s a good portion of the viewing area. Slight chances for rain return to begin next week, with daytime highs remaining close to 10 degrees above average.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder